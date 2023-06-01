Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023 

Cercle Brugge will host Westerlo at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday in the final round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and are out of contention for European football. They beat Westerlo 4-0 in their last game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including the team's top scorer Ayase Ueda.

Cercle sit second in the qualifying round standings with 33 points. They will be looking to build on their latest result and end their season with a win in front of their home supporters.

Westerlo have endured a rather torrid run of results in the latter part of their league campaign. They were beaten 3-1 by Gent last time out, taking the lead via a Nacer Chadli strike midway through the first half before their opponents turned the game around late in the match.

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 30 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and close out their campaign on a high.

Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Cercle and Westerlo. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors lost 5-3 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture.

Only three of Cercle's 11 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Only six of Westerlo's 15 league wins this season have come away from home.

De Kemphanen are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 71.

Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Prediction

Cercle's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last 10 home matches and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash.

Westerlo, meanwhile, have won just one of their last nine games. They are winless in their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cercle Brugge 2-1 Westerlo

Cercle Brugge vs Westerlo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cercle Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last nine matchups)

