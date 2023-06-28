Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | June 30th 2023

Cerezo Osaka will entertain Avispa Fukuoka at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium in the J League on Friday.

The hosts have won their last two league games and recorded a 4-1 away win over Consadole Sapporo last week. Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored his second goal of the campaign in that comfortable win as Osaka climbed to fifth place in the league table.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their last four league games and fell to a 3-0 home defeat to Vissel Kobe last time around as they dropped to 12th place in the league table.

Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 46 times in all competitions since 1993. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 26 wins to their name. The visitors have picked up 10 wins against the hosts and 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have been second-best in their recent meetings against the visitors with just one win from their last eight games. The visitors recorded a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture in February.

Five of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Cerezo have won five of their last six league games, keeping three clean sheets. The visitors are winless in their last seven league outings, suffering five defeats while failing to score in four games in that period.

The visitors are winless in their away games in the league this season, conceding at least two goals in their last five away games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 27-17 in 18 league games this term and also have the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (20).

Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Sakura have been in good touch recently and have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league outings. They have suffered just one defeat against the visitors at home in the 21st century and will have the upper hand in this match.

Hachi have struggled in the league this season and have suffered four defeats in a row. While they have suffered just one defeat against the hosts since 2011, considering their poor run at the moment, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Avispa Fukuoka

Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Léo Ceará to score or assist anytime - Yes

