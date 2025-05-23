Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Fresh off the back of their wins in the J. League Cup, Cerezo Osaka and Avispa Fukuoka return to action in J1 League when they square off on Saturday. Myung Hwi Kim’s men have failed to win their last four away games in the league and will travel to the Yodoko Sakura Stadium looking to end this dry spell.

Cerezo Osaka turned in a fine show of fighting spirit on Wednesday when they fought back from behind to secure a 4-1 win over Kyoto Sanga in their J. League Cup third round clash.

Arthur Papas’ side now return to action in J1 League, where they saw their run of three consecutive victories come to an end last Sunday courtesy of a 2-0 loss against Kawasaki Frontale.

After two games on the road, Cerezo now head home, where they are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches — with a 2-1 loss against Machida Zelvia on April 29 being the exception.

Like the hosts, Avispa Fukuoka booked their spot in the next round of the J. League Cup last time out, thanks to a 2-1 victory over Kataller Toyama at the Toyama Athletic Stadium.

Head coach Kim will hope the cup result can inspire an upturn in form in the league, where they have failed to win their last seven games, losing four and claiming three draws since April’s 2-1 victory over Yokohama F. Marinos.

Avispa have picked up 22 points from their 17 J1 League matches so far to sit 13th in the standings, level points with Fagiano Okayama, Shimizu S-Pulse and this weekend’s hosts Cerezo Osaka.

Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Cerezo Osaka boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Avispa Fukuoka have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Cerezo Osaka have lost just one of their last seven home games while picking up three wins and three draws since the start of March.

Avispa have failed to taste victory in their last four league matches on the road — picking up one point from a possible 12 — having won the previous three games preceding this run.

Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Cerezo Osaka and Avispa have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far and will be looking to get one over the other this weekend. However, Papas’ men head into the game as the more in-form side and we are backing them to secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-0 Avispa Fukuoka

Cerezo Osaka vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo Osaka to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven encounters)

