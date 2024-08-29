Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Cerezo Osaka and city rivals Gamba Osaka trade tackles in a J1 League round 29 fixture on Saturday (August 31). The hosts are coming off a debilitating 4-0 defeat at Yokohama F Marinos last weekend.

All four goals were scored in the second half, with Anderson Lopes scoring a brace, while Ren Kato and Jun Amano also struck in the rout.

Gamba, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Avispa Fukuoka. Avispa were 2-1 up at the break, with Kazuya Konno and Daiki Miya scoring either side of Shota Fukuoka. Isa Sakamoto drew the game level three minutes into the second half.

The draw left the Nerazzurri in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 48 points from 28 games, while Cerezo are eighth with 38 points.

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 74th iteration of the Osaka derby. Gamba lead 30-28.

Their most recent clash in May saw Gamba claim a 1-0 home win.

Five of their last six head-to-head games, including the last four, have been decided by one-goal margins.

Gamba are winless in five league games, losing one and drawing the last four.

Cerezo are winless in eight games across competitions, losing five.

Gamba's away league games this season have produced an average of 1.4 goals - the lowest in the league.

The two sides have alternated wins in their last four head-to-head games.

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Cerezo have been the biggest strugglers in the league over the last few months, going winless in the league since June. Gamba, for their part, have seen their title aspirations flounder in recent weeks. That has been in large part down to their inability to convert one point into three.

This being a derby means both sides will bring their A-game, with four of their last five head-to-head games producing less than three goals. Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cerezo 1-1 Gamba

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

