Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Cerezo Osaka will welcome local rivals Gamba Osaka to Yodoko Sakura Stadium in a mid-table J1 League clash on Saturday. The hosts are ninth in the standings with 33 points. Nerazzurri trail their city rivals by five points and are in 12th place in the league table.

Sakura have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last nine games in all competitions. They extended their unbeaten streak in the J1 League to five games with a 2-1 home triumph over Tokyo Verdy. Rafael Ratão had scored in the first half, while Thiago Andrade restored their lead in the 62nd minute.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven league games. Their unbeaten streak across all competitions ended after three games last week as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Kyoto Sanga.

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have crossed paths 75 times in competitive games. Interestingly, they have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording 30 wins apiece.

Sakura have the third-best goalscoring record in the J1 League this season, scoring 34 goals, eight more than the visitors.

Nerazzurri are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering three defeats.

The hosts have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

Just two of Gamba's eight wins in the league this season have been registered away from home.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with three wins for either side.

Notably, the visitors have registered just one win in the J1 League against Sakura since 2019.

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Sakura head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, scoring nine goals. They are on a six-game winning streak at home in all competitions and are strong favorites.

Nerazzurri have lost two of their last five games in all competitions, with both defeats registered in the J1 League. They have won just one of their last 11 away games in the J1 league.

Sakura are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against Gamba, and considering their current form, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Gamba Osaka

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo Osaka to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

