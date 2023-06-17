Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2023

Cerezo Osaka will welcome fierce rivals Gamba Osaka to the Yodoko Sakura Stadium in the final group-stage match of the J League Cup on Sunday.

This is a must-win match for both teams as they look to secure at least a second-place finish in the Group E table. Kyoto Sanga are currently at the top of the table with nine points and will likely secure their place in the knockout stage.

Only three of the best-placed runners-up from the five groups will make it to the knockout stage. So Cerezo Osaka may miss out on the knockout stage spot, even after a win, while the visitors will be assured of a place in the knockout stage with a win.

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 71st edition of the Osaka Derby in official games. As expected, the two rivals have contested these games closely with the visitors having a narrow 28-27 lead in wins. Fifteen meetings between them have produced stalemates.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the visitors, recording five wins in that period, including a 2-1 away win in the J League last month.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat against the hosts at Sunday's venue, with three games in that period ending in draws.

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the J League Cup this season, scoring just a couple of goals in five games.

The hosts have failed to score in their last three games in the J League Cup.

After six consecutive defeats, the visitors have won their last three games.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last six games in all competitions.

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Sakura have seen an upturn in form recently, with four wins from their last six games. They have a poor record in the J League Cup, with just one win from five games, and have failed to score in their last three games in the competition. They have recorded two wins in a row at home.

The Nerazzurri have also seen an improvement in form, recording three wins in a row. They have scored eight goals in that period while conceding just thrice. They have struggled in their recent meetings against the hosts, with just one win in 13 games.

They have fared better in their travels, suffering just one defeat in their last five games, with three games ending in draws. Considering the recent form of the two teams, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 1-2 Gamba Osaka

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gamba Osaka to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Léo Ceará to score or assist any time - Yes

