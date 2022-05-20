Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

In yet another edition of the Osaka Derby in the J1 League, Cerezo Osaka host Gamba Osaka at the Kincho Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides are separated by just goal difference and have 17 points to their name this season. The hosts are in eighth place in the standings while the visitors are in 10th place.

Gamba Osaka are undefeated in their last three league outings, keeping a clean sheet in each of these fixtures. They have recorded two wins in a row and defeated Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 last time around. However, they faced a 3-1 defeat in the final J League Cup group stage fixture against Kashima Antlers on Wednesday.

Cerezo Osaka fell to a 1-0 defeat to Nagoya Grampus in their previous league game but secured a place in the knockout stage of the J League Cup as they played out a 3-3 draw against Oita Trinita.

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The two rivals have crossed paths 66 times across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between the two sides, with Gamba enjoying a 28-24 lead in wins while 14 games have ended in draws.

The hosts have lost just once in their last nine encounters against the Nerazzurri. They last met in the J League Cup fixture at Saturday's venue last month, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Cerezo Osaka

There are no reported injuries for the Sakura, but Takashi Inui, who was given a six-match ban by the club, is still not included in plans for the upcoming games and his involvement in the match remains doubtful.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Takashi Inui

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka

Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi and Shu Kurata continue to be the three absentees for the visiting side with injuries.

Injured: Takashi Usami, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Shu Kurata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XIs

Cerezo Osaka (4-4-2): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Ryosuke Yamanaka, Matej Jonjić, Ryuya Nishio, Riku Matsuda; Hiroaki Okuno, Jean Patric, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Seiya Maikuma; Hiroto Yamada, Adam Taggart

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Wellington Silva, Ko Yanagisawa; Leandro Pereira, Hiroto Yamami

Cerezo Osaka vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

There's not much to separate between the two sides in their league fixtures, with both sides conceding 15 goals in 13 games, while the Cerezo have outscored Gamba 16-15.

Given the hosts' better record in recent encounters and better goalscoring form in the League Cup, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 3-2 Gamba Osaka

Edited by Peter P