Cerezo Osaka vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Cerezo Osaka and Guangzhou FC will trade tackles on matchday five of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Cerezo Osaka come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Port MTI. Yusuke Maruhashi, Yoshito Okubo and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto all got on the scoresheet for the Japanese outfit.

Guangzhou FC were on the wrong end of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kitchee. Dejan Damjanovic scored the game-winning goal from the spot in the 70th minute.

That defeat left the Chinese outfit rooted to the bottom of Group J and they are yet to register any points on the board. Cerezo Osaka still lead the way with 10 points garnered from four matches.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Cerezo Osaka vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

This will be the sixth continental meeting between the two sides and their head-to-head records are identical.

They have two wins apiece, while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

Their latest clash came on matchday one of the current campaign when goals from Hiroaki Okuno and Tiago Pagnussat gave Cerezo Osaka a 2-0 victory.

The J1 League side are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, while Guangzhou FC have lost four matches consecutively.

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Cerezo Osaka vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Cerezo Osaka

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Cerezo Osaka.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Guangzhou FC. Defender Rijin Chen has served out his suspension for consecutive bookings and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jin-Hyeun Kim (GK); Yusuke Maruhashi, Ayumu Seko, Tiago Pagnussat, Riku Matsuda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno; Motohiko Nakajima, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto; Adam Taggart

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jianzhi Zhang (GK); Tianging Wang, Zhihao Zhang, Quanjiang Chen, Wenxuan Wang; Jintao Liao, Sai Ruan, Zhengfeng Chen, Hengbo Fan; Kaizhou Huang

Cerezo Osaka vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Cerezo Osaka should have too much firepower for the extremely inexperienced Guangzhou FC side.

A victory for Levir Culpi's side will put them on the brink of qualification for the knockout round and they are likely to go all out in attack. We are predicting a convincing victory for Cerezo Osaka.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 3-0 Guangzhou FC

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Edited by Peter P