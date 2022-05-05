Cerezo Osaka vs Jubilo Iwata prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Cerezo Osaka entertain Jubilo Iwata at the Kincho Stadium in J1 League action as they look to secure their first win in three games.

The home side are in ninth place in the league standings with 14 points in 11 games while the visiting side are in 15th place with 11 points to their name.

Osaka played out a 1-1 draw in their previous league outing against Sagan Tosu, while Iwata fell to a 3-1 loss to league leaders Kashima Antlers last time around.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Cerezo Osaka vs Jubilo Iwata Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 70 times across all competitions. The visitors enjoy the upper hand at the moment, recording 31 wins against their western rivals. The hosts have 24 wins to their name and 15 games have ended in draws.

Jubilo are without a win against the hosts since their 2-1 victory in an away game in the J2 League in 2015. They last met in a league fixture in 2019 at the Yamaha Stadium, with Cerezo Osaka securing a 2-0 win.

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Jubilo Iwata form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Cerezo Osaka vs Jubilo Iwata Team News

Cerezo Osaka

Takashi Inui has not played for the club in over a month and his involvement in the game remains doubtful. Hinata Kida is yet to make an appearance this term and is likely to miss the game.

Injured: Hinata Kida

Doubtful: Takashi Inui

Suspended: None

Jubilo Iwata

Hiroki Yamada has just two appearances to his name this term and his involvement here remains doubtful. Ryo Takano is another absentee for the visitors, having not made an appearance this season.

Injured: Ryo Takano.

Doubtful: Hiroki Yamada.

Suspension: None.

Cerezo Osaka vs Jubilo Iwata Predicted XIs

Cerezo Osaka (4-4-2): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Yusuke Maruhashi, Matej Jonjić, Ryuya Nishio, Riku Matsuda; Riki Harakawa, Jean Patric, Bruno Mendes, Hikaru Nakahara; Hiroto Yamada, Mutsuki Kato.

Jubilo Iwata (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK); Kentaro Oi, Makito Ito, Ricardo Graça; Yuto Suzuki, Yasuhito Endo, Rikiya Uehara, Daiki Ogawa; Masaya Matsumoto, Kotaro Omori; Kenyu Sugimoto.

Cerezo Osaka vs Jubilo Iwata Prediction

Cerezo are without a win at home this season and their struggles are expected to continue here. Both teams have 14 goals to their name, the third-best record in the league, but have conceded 13 and 18 goals respectively.

The poor defensive record has hampered the two club's progress this season. We expect the game to end in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-2 Jubilo Iwata

