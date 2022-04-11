Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2022

Cerezo Osaka will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the J League Cup when they host Kashima Antlers at the Kincho Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts have been in terrific form in the competition and are the only side to have hit double-digit figures in goals in three games. They have not been able to display similar form in J1 League fixtures, though, and are sixth in the league standings.

Kashima Antlers are second behind the home side in Group A, with four points to their name. They have a better record in league fixtures than their western rivals, who are in third place in the league standings.

In their league outing on Sunday, the hosts eked out a narrow 1-0 win against Vissel Kobe and Kashima suffered a 3-0 defeat in the top-of-the-table clash against Yokohama FM.

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

In the 65 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 1986, the visiting side hold an advantage in the head-to-head record with 36 wins to their name.

The hosts have 22 wins against the Antlers and only seven games have ended in draws. The two clubs have met 11 times in the J League Cup with all games producing conclusive results, six wins for the hosts and five for the visiting side.

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Cerezo Osaka

Tatsuya Yamashita and Hinata Kida are expected to be the two absentees for Sakura as they are yet to make an appearance this season. Hiroshi Kiyotake returned against Vissel Kobe and is expected to start this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Tatsuya Yamashita, Hinata Kida

Suspension: None

Kashima Antlers

Naoki Hayashi is not expected to start here, having not made an appearance this season. Everaldo has also been ruled out since March and the visitors also have two players suspended for the game. Hayato Nakama was ruled out for four weeks with a ligament injury in training.

Diego Pituca has been suspended since his outburst against Shimizu S-Pulse and Yuma Suzuki will serve a one-game ban following his second yellow card of the campaign last time around.

Injury: Naoki Hayashi, Everaldo, Hayato Nakama

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Diego Pituca, Yuma Suzuki

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Matej Jonjić, Ryuya Nishio, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Riku Matsuda; Takashi Inui, Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno, Hikaru Nakahara; Hiroto Yamada, Bruno Mendes

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kwoun Sun-tae (GK); Koki Anzai, Kento Misao, Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto; Ryuji Izumi, Arthur, Juan Alano, Shoma Doi; Itsuki Someno, Ryotaro Araki

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

The hosts secured an emphatic 6-1 win in their previous cup outing in what was their first home game in the competition. Kashima have also enjoyed a great run in the cup, scoring seven goals in three games.

The hosts are expected to come out on top and extend their winning streak in the competition to four games.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Kashima Antlers

