Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cerezo Osaka and Kashima Antlers lock horns at the Kincho Stadium on Friday.

The visitors will be looking to move to the top of the table as they currently sit in third place, one point off league leaders Kawasaki Frontale.

Cerezo Osaka were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running as they played out a goalless draw with Gamba Osaka last Saturday.

The Sakura have now failed to win any of their last three outings, claiming two draws and losing once in that time.

Cerezo Osaka are currently seventh in the J1 League table after picking up 13 points from nine games.

Meanwhile, Kashima Antlers could move top of the table with all three points on Friday as they currently sit second on the log, one point off first-placed Kawasaki Frontale.

The Azzurro Nero maintained their fine form in the J League Cup as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory in Saturday’s Group A clash with Oita Trinita.

Kashima Antlers are unbeaten in three games across all competitions, picking up two wins and one draw in that time.

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Head-To-Head

Kashima Antlers have been imperious in the history of this fixture, picking up 21 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides. Cerezo Antlers have managed eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three different occasions.

Cerezo Osaka Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Kashima Antlers Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Cerezo Osaka

The hosts will be without Hinata Kida, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Hinata Kida

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers

The visitors will be without Hayato Nakama, Naoki Harashi, Everaldo and Kento Misao, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Hayato Nakama, Naoki Harashi, Everaldo, Kento Misao

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka (4-4-2): Jin-Hyeon Kim; Yusuke Maruhashi, Matej Jonjić, Ryuya Nishio, Riku Matsuda; Hikaru Nakahara, Hirotaka Tameda, Riki Harakawa, Hikaru Nakahara; Hiroto Yamada, Mutsuki Kato

Kashima Antlers (4-4-2): Sun-Tae Kwon; Rikuto Hirose, Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto, Koki Anzai; Ryotaro Araki, Ryuji Izumi, Yuta Higuchi, Alano Juan; Yuma Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Cerezo Osaka vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashima Antlers have enjoyed a solid start to the season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the standings. They have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture and we predict they will come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 0-2 Kashima Antlers

