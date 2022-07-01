Cerezo Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as Kawasaki Frontale take on Cerezo Osaka on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Cerezo Osaka are in seventh place in the J1 League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Shimizu S-Pulse last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Kawasaki Frontale, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Jubilo Iwata in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

Cerezo Osaka have a slight edge over Kawasaki Frontale and have won 12 of the 29 matches played between the two teams. Kawasaki Frontale have managed 11 victories against Cerezo Osaka and will need to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Cerezo Osaka. Kawasaki Frontale were poor on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka form guide in the J1 League: D-L-W-W-W

Kawasaki Frontale form guide in the J1 League: D-W-L-L-D

Cerezo Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Cerezo Osaka

Yusuke Maruhashi and Ryosuke Yamanaka are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. With both their left-backs injured, 21-year-old Ryuya Nishio is set to feature on the left flank this weekend.

Injured: Yusuke Maruhashi, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kawasaki Frontale

Kyohei Noborizato and Jesiel remain sidelined with injuries and will not be included in the squad. Kawasaki Frontale will need to field the best team at their disposal against Cerezo Osaka.

Injured: Kyohei Noborizato, Jesiel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2 ): Jin Hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Matej Jonjic, Koji Toriumi, Hirotaka Tameda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Seiya Maikuma, Hiroaki Okuno; Riki Matsuda, Bruno Pereira Mendes

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Joao Schmidt; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Cerezo Osaka vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Cerezo Osaka have an impressive record in this fixture but have picked up only one point in their last two matches. The hosts have a few issues to address at the moment and will need to step up in this fixture.

Kawasaki Frontale have been impressive over the past year and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 1-2 Kawasaki Frontale

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far