Cerezo Osaka vs Pohang Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Cerezo Osaka will host Pohang Steelers at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai on Wednesday for a place in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

The home side secured their spot in the round of 16 by finishing top of Group I. Pohang finished second in Group G behind Nagoya Grampus but were one of the best-ranked runners-up.

Cerezo Osaka come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Hokkaido Consadole on the same ground on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Douglas and Ryota Aoki helped Consadole secure all three points in the J1 League.

Pohang were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Daegu on home turf in the K1 League on Friday. Second-half goals from Cesinha and Edgar da Silva helped the visitors complete a comeback victory.

A place in the last eight is on offer for the winner of this game and the two teams will give their all to guarantee progress, as the tie will be decided in just one game.

Cerezo Osaka vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head

The two sides met in Group E of the 2014 AFC Champions League. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw while Pohang secured a 2-0 away victory in the return fixture.

The hosts have won three of their last five games in all competitions, Pohang have just one win and two draws from the same number of games.

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Pohang Steelers form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D

Cerezo Osaka vs Pohang Steelers Team News

Cerezo Osaka

Ryosuke Shindo and Hiroshi Kiyotake (ankle ligament) have both been ruled out with fitness issues. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Ryosuke Shindo, Hiroshi Kiyotake

Suspension: None

Pohang Steelers

The visitors currently have four players sidelined by fitness issues. Kwang-hyeok Lee (achilles), Sang-hyub Lim, Ho-nam Kim and Hyeon-seong Kim will all miss the trip to Japan due to injuries.

Injuries: Kwang-hyeok Lee, Sang-hyub Lim, Ho-nam Kim, Hyeon-seong Kim

Suspension: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Pohang Steelers Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Yusuke Maruhashi, Ayumu Seko, Tiago Pagnussat, Riku Matsuda; Hinata Kida, Naoyuki Fujita, Takashi Inui; Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Mutsuki Kato, Riki Matsuda

Pohang Steelers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hyeon-Mu Kang (GK); Sang-Woo Kang, Min-Gwang Jeon, Wan-Kyu Kwon, Seung-Wook Park; Jin-Ho Sin, Kwang-Hoon Shin; Kwon Ki-Pyo, Young-Jun Goh, Manuel Palacios; Seung-Mo Lee

Cerezo Osaka vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

The two sides are capable of getting the job done on Wednesday but Cerezo Osaka have been more consistent and are slight favorites.

Home advantage could also factor in Osaka's favor and we are backing the J1 League side to triumph with goals at both ends.

Also Read

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Pohang Steelers

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Peter P