Cerezo Osaka vs Port FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Cerezo Osaka and Port FC will trade tackles on matchday three of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

The Group J fixture will pit first against third with just three points separating the two sides in the table.

Cerezo Osaka currently lead the way with a 100% record so far, putting them on six points. Port MTI FC are two places and three points below.

The Thai outfit picked up a 3-0 victory over the highly inexperienced Guangzhou FC on home turf. Elias Dolah, Pakorn Parmpak and Philip Roller all got on the scoresheet for the Port Lions.

Cerezo Osaka came from behind to register a 2-1 victory over Kitchee. Adam Taggart and Tiago Pagnussat scored two goals in the space of two second-half minutes to turn the game around.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85M bid for Sancho and more

Cerezo Osaka vs Port FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the sides and a win will be crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage.

The 'hosts' have had two wins on the continent so far and this means that they are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions.

Port FC rebounded from their defeat to Kitchee on the opening day to register a victory over Guangzhou FC. That win halted a run of four games without a victory.

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Port FC form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Cerezo Osaka vs Port FC Team News

Osaka manager Levir Culpi has revealed that he has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from. However, he will wait until the final minutes before naming his team due to the tight nature of the AFC Champions League this season.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Port FC

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Port FC.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Also Read: David James column - Euro 2020: 5 players who could be X-factors in the knockout stages

Cerezo Osaka vs Port FC Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jin-Hyeun Kim (GK); Yusuke Maruhashi, Ayumu Seko, Tiago Pagnussat, Riku Matsuda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno; Motohiko Nakajima, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto; Adam Taggart

Port FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Worawut Srisupha (GK); Thitathon Aksornsri, David Rochela, Elias Dolah, Nitipong Selandon; Sergio Suarez, Seul-Ki Ko, Siwakorn Chakkuprasart; Bordin Phala, Jhon Baggio, Pakorn Parmpak

Cerezo Osaka vs Port FC Prediction

Cerezo Osaka are slight favorites in this game and their recent good run of form has helped instill confidence in a team that was struggling earlier in the season.

Port FC have the advantage of playing on home turf despite being the 'away' team and this could spur them on. However, we are predicting a victory for the Japanese side, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Port FC

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Help us improve our previews and prediction section. Take a 30 second survey now.

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Peter P