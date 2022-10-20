Cerezo Osaka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Cerezo Osaka and Sanfrecce Hiroshima will square off in the J League Cup final at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday (October 22).

Cerezo won the competition for the first time in 2017. They finished as runners-up last season, losing 2-0 defeat to Nagoya Grampus. Sanfrecce, meanwhile, have not lifted the trophy, finishing as the runners-up in 2010 and 2014. They will hope that third time's the charm for them.

The two teams have enjoyed a solid run in the 2022-23 season. Cerezo are in fourth place in the J League standings, while Sanfrecce are third, leading Cerezo by four points.

Cerezo secured a 5-1 aggregate win over the Urawa Reds in the semifinals, while Sanfrecce eked out a narrow 3-2 win over Avispa Fukuoka.

Cerezo have just one win and one loss in their last six games across competitions, with the four games ending in draws. Sanfrecce, meanwhile, have had three wins, a couple of losses, and a draw in the same period.

J.LEAGUE Official EN @J_League_En

-

🧠 It's a midfield duel between Hiroshi Kiyotake and Tsukasa Morishima!

youtube.com/watch?v=Y8-3_t…

-

T-2 days to the J.League YBC Levain Cup final. It's a midfield duel between Hiroshi Kiyotake and Tsukasa Morishima!

Cerezo Osaka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 100 times across competitions. Sanfrecce have a narrow 44-40 lead in wins, while 16 games have ended in draws.

The last seven meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with five games ending in wins for Sanfrecce and two wins for Cerezo.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this year, with Sanfrecce winning all three.

Their head-to-head record in the J League Cup is even, with two wins for each side and one game ending in a draw.

Cerezo have scored 27 goals in the J League Cup, with 17 of them coming away. Sanfrecce, meanwhile, have 25 goals, with 14 of them coming away.

Cerezo Osaka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Sakura are winless against the visitors this year and are also winless in their last three games across competitions. They head into this game with a break of ten days, which might come in handy.

Cerezo Osaka @crz_english NEXT MATCH



2022 J.League YBC Levain Cup Prime Stage Final

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

🗓 October 22, 13:05 JST

🏟 National Stadium

#CerezoOsaka NEXT MATCH2022 J.League YBC Levain Cup Prime Stage FinalSanfrecce Hiroshima🗓 October 22, 13:05 JST🏟 National Stadium 🌸NEXT MATCH🌸🏆 2022 J.League YBC Levain Cup Prime Stage Final🆚 Sanfrecce Hiroshima🗓 October 22, 13:05 JST🏟 National Stadium#CerezoOsaka https://t.co/sWAmTpxwku

Sanfre suffered a shock defeat in the Emperor's Cup final to second-tier side Ventforet Kofu and might be low on morale in yet another title decider in just a week.

Cerezo have been the better team in the J League Cup and could eke out a narrow win in what promises to be a closely contested game.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Cerezo Osaka vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sanfrecce to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Mutsuki Kato to score any time - Yes

