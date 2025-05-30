Cerezo Osaka vs Shimizu Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Cerezo Osaka and Shimizu S-Pulse square off in a J1 League matchday 19 clash on Sunday at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Urawa Reds last weekend. Shimizu, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Vissel Kobe.

Shimizu were two goals up at the break, thanks to goals from Koya Kitagawa and Sen Takagi. Taisei Miyashiro halved the deficit in the 57th minute before Sen Takagi restored Shimizu's two-goal lead in the 72nd. Miyashiro completed his brace in injury time.

The defeat left the Shizuoka outfit in ninth spot in the standings, with 25 points from 18 games, while Cerezo are one point and a spot better off having played a game less.

Cerezo Osaka vs Shimizu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cerezo have 26 wins from their last 96 head-to-head games with Shimizu, losing 24.

This will be their first meeting since June 2022 when they cancelled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Their last five head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Four of Cerezo's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Four of Shimizu's last five away games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Cerezo have lost one of their last seven competitive games, winning five.

Six of Cerezo's last eight games have been level at the break.

Cerezo Osaka vs Shimizu Prediction

Cerezo have won their last two home games without conceding. Their games tend to come alive in the second half, with three of their last four witnessing more goals in the second half than the first.

Shimizu, for their part, registered a first win in five last time out and will hope to build on that. Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cerezo 1-1 Shimizu

Cerezo Osaka vs Shimizu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

