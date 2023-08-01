Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

The Emperor's Cup returns to the fold with another round of matches this week Cerezo Osaka lock horns with a struggling Shonan Bellmare side in an important clash at the Yodoko Sakura Stadium on Wednesday.

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Preview

Cerezo Osaka are currently in fifth place in the J1 League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The hosts stunned PSG with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Shonan Bellmare, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been abysmal this season. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Avispa Fukuoka this month and will need to bounce back in this match.

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cerezo Osaka have an excellent record against Shonan Bellmare and have won 14 out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Shonan Bellmare's four victories.

Shonan Bellmare have scored 26 goals in their 21 matches in the J1 League so far - the highest tally among the bottom five in the league table.

After a run of two consecutive defeats in the J1 League, Cerezo Osaka managed to snap their winless run with a comprehensive 2-0 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds.

Shonan Bellmare have won only one of their last 20 matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in an Emperor's Cup match against Okayama.

Cerezo Osaka are unbeaten in their last five matches against Shonan Bellmare in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 5-1 margin in 2021.

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Cerezo Osaka have shown flashes of brilliance in recent weeks and were in impressive form against PSG. Shinji Kagawa found the back of the net last week and will look to replicate his heroics this week.

Shonan Bellmare have struggled to meet expectations this season and face a formidable test on Wednesday. Cerezo Osaka are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 3-1 Shonan Bellmare

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo Osaka

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Shonan Bellmare to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Shinji Kagawa to score - Yes