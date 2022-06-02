Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2022

The J League Cup is back with another round of knock-out fixtures this weekend as Cerezo Osaka take on Shonan Bellmare in the first of two legs on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Shonan Bellmare finished at the top of Group D in the cup but have largely struggled in the Japanese top flight. The away side eased past Vertfee Yaita by a 3-0 margin in the Emperor's Cup and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Cerezo Osaka, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the J League table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts defeated Kansai University by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head

Cerezo Osaka have an impressive record against Shonan Bellmare and have won 12 of the 19 matches played between the two teams. Shonan Bellmare have managed four victories against Cerezo Osaka and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last week and ended in a 2-0 victory for Cerezo Osaka. Shonan Bellmare were outplayed on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Shonan Bellmare form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Team News

Cerezo Osaka have a strong squad

Cerezo Osaka

Takuya Okamoto is the only injury concern for Cerezo Osaka and will not be available for selection. Adam Taggart found the back of the net against Shonan Bellmare last week and will lead the line in this match.

Injured: Takuya Okamoto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shonan Bellmare need to win this game

Shonan Bellmare

Shonan Bellmare have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their best players in this fixture. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka (4-2-3-1): Jin Hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Matej Jonjic, Hiroshi Kiyotake; Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno; Seiya Maikuma, Riki Matsuda, Jean Patrick Lima dos Reis; Adam Taggart

Shonan Bellmare (4-4-2): Kosei Tani; Taiga Hata, Daiki Sugioka, Hirokazu Ishihara, Kazuki Oiwa; Shuto Yamamoto, Takuji Yonemoto, Masaki Ikeda, Tarik Elyounoussi; Shuto Machino, Yuki Ohashi

Cerezo Osaka vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Cerezo Osaka have punched above their weight this season and are in contention to win the J League Cup. The hosts have excelled against Shonan Bellmare in the past and will need to sustain their momentum this weekend.

Shonan Bellmare have improved over the past month but will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Cerezo Osaka are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Shonan Bellmare

