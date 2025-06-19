Cerezo Osaka vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Cerezo Osaka will host Tokyo Verdy at Yodoko Sakura Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have eight wins from 21 league games and are eighth in the standings with 30 points. The capital club have six wins and are in 14th place with 24 points.

Osaka have won three of their five games in June and were held to a 2-2 draw by Tokyo FC in their previous league outing. Rafael Ratão scored in the first half, with Shinji Kagawa providing the assist. Shunta Tanaka scored their second goal in the 71st minute, but Marcelo Ryan bagged an 81st-minute equalizer.

Verdy have won just one of their last six games in all competitions. They suffered their third loss of the month last week, as they fell to a 3-0 home loss to Kashiwa Reysol in the J1 League.

Cerezo Osaka vs Tokyo Verdy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 72 times in all competitions. The capital club have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 36 wins. Osaka are not far behind with 24 wins, and 12 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April, and Verdy registered a 1-0 home win. It was their first win in this fixture since 2007.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Cerezo Osaka have won their last five home games across all competitions. They have scored 16 goals in these games while keeping three clean sheets.

Tokyo Verdy have won just one of their last eight away games in the J1 League. They have failed to score in five games during that period.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the J1 League this season, scoring 32 goals. Verdy have the joint-worst goalscoring record, scoring just 13 times.

Cerezo Osaka vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction

Sakura are on a four-game unbeaten streak in the J1 League, recording two wins. They have won their last three league games at home, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form.

They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, recording three consecutive wins and scoring two goals apiece in four games.

Verdy have seen conclusive results in their four games this month, suffering three defeats. They have conceded nine goals in these games while scoring four times. They have won just one of their last 11 games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Sakura's recent home record, we back Osaka to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Tokyo Verdy

Cerezo Osaka vs Tokyo Verdy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cerezo Osaka to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

