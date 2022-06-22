Cerezo Osaka vs Vegalta Sendai prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2022

Cerezo Osaka take on Vegalta Sendai at the Kincho Stadium in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday, with both sides looking to advance to the next round.

Cerezo Osaka are currently 6th in the J1 League and have been in great form of late. Akio Kogiku's side have won seven of their last 10 games across all competitions but will be going into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Sanfrecce Hiroshima last time out. They will look to bounce back with a win against Vegalta Sendai on Wednesday.

Vegalta Sendai, on the other hand, are third in the J2 league, five points off the top of the table. Masato Harasaki's side have been in poor form recently and are winless in their last three games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Cerezo Osaka on Wednesday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Cerezo Osaka vs Vegalta Sendai Head-to-Head

Cerezo Osaka have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Vegalta Sendai, having won three of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in August 2021.

Cerezo Osaka Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Vegalta Sendai Form Guide: L-D-L-W-W

Cerezo Osaka vs Vegalta Sendai Team News

Cerezo Osaka

Cerezo Osaka have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Sanfrecce Hiroshima last time out. Yusuke Maruhashi and Ryosuke Yamanaka are both still out injured.

Injured: Yusuke Maruhashi, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vegalta Sendai

Vegalta Sendai came away unscathed from their 3-2 loss against Yokohama FC last time out. Yoshiki Matsushita, Koji Hachisuka, Felippe Cardoso and Yong-gi Ryang are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Yoshiki Matsushita, Koji Hachisuka, Felippe Cardoso, Yong-gi Ryang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Vegalta Sendai Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jin-hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Koji Toriumi, Matej Jonjic, Riku Matsuda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno; Hirotaka Tameda, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Seiya Maikuma; Bruno Mendes

Vegalta Sendai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nedeljko Stojisic; Takayoshi Ishihara, Tae-hyeon Kim, Kyohei Yoshino, Takumi Mase; Ryoma Kida, Motohiko Nakajima, Leandro Desabato, Takumi Nagura; Masato Nakayama, Cayman Togashi

Cerezo Osaka vs Vegalta Sendai Prediction

Cerezo Osaka should have no probelms getting past Vegalta Sendai given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Cerezo Osaka will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-0 Vegalta Sendai

