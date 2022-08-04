Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vissel Kobe take on Cerezo Osaka on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Vissel Kobe are in 17th place in the J1 League standings and will need to work hard to avoid relegation this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Avispa Fukuako in the J League Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Cerezo Osaka, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts eased past Avispa Fukuako by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Cerezo Osaka have a good record against Vissel Kobe and have won 11 out of 27 matches played between the two teams. Vissel Kobe have managed eight victories against Cerezo Osaka and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Cerezo Osaka. Vissel Kobe were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka form guide in the J1 League: W-W-D-D-W

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: L-D-W-W-W

Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Cerezo Osaka

Yusuke Maruhashi and Hinata Kida are recovering from surgery and have been ruled out of this fixture. Hiroshi Kiyotake has also picked up an injury and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Yusuke Maruhashi, Hinata Kida, Hiroshi Kiyotake

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

Noriaki Fujimoto and Sergi Samper are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the fixture. Vissel Kobe are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for Saturday's clash.

Injured: Noriaki Fujimoto, Sergi Samper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2 ): Jin Hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Matej Jonjic, Koji Toriumi, Hirotaka Tameda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Seiya Maikuma, Hiroaki Okuno; Riki Matsuda, Bruno Pereira Mendes

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hiroki Iikura; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka; Yutaro Oda, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Yoshinori Muto

Cerezo Osaka vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Cerezo Osaka have overcome their mid-season slump and are in impressive shape going into this game. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have scored four goals in their last two league games.

Vissel Kobe have a mix of youth and experience in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential in the top flight. Cerezo Osaka have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 2-1 Vissel Kobe

