Cerezo Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Cerezo Osaka take on Yokohama F. Marinos on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Cerezo Osaka are in fifth place in the J1 League standings and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts held Kashima Antlers to a 3-3 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far. The away side thrashed Sanfrecce by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Cerezo Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

Cerezo Osaka have an impressive record against Yokohama F. Marinos and have won 14 of the 29 matches played between the two teams. Yokohama F. Marinos have managed six victories against Cerezo Osaka and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Cerezo Osaka form guide in the J1 League: D-W-D-L-W

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide in the J1 League: W-W-W-W-W

Cerezo Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Cerezo Osaka

Yusuke Maruhashi and Ryosuke Yamanaka are injured and will play no part on Wednesday. With both their left-backs injured, 21-year-old Ryuya Nishio is set to feature against the Antlers.

Injured: Yusuke Maruhashi, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Anderson Lopes is serving a six-game suspension at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Takuya Kida and Ryuta Koike are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of the fixture.

Injured: Takuya Kida, Ryuta Koike

Suspended: Anderson Lopes

Unavailable: None

Cerezo Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2 ): Jin Hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Matej Jonjic, Koji Toriumi, Hirotaka Tameda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Seiya Maikuma, Hiroaki Okuno; Riki Matsuda, Bruno Pereira Mendes.

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka; Katsuya Nagato, Ryotaro Tsunoda, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Ken Matsubara; Takuma Nishimura, Tomoki Iwata, Kota Watanabe; Elber, Kota Mizunuma, Leonardo de Sousa Pereira

Cerezo Osaka vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Yokohama F. Marinos have been in impressive form this season and will look to maintain their position at the top of the table. The Marinos failed to win the league title last year and have a point to prove this year.

Cerezo Osaka have an impressive record against their opponents this week but will need to be at their best against an in-form side. Yokohama F. Marinos are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Cerezo Osaka 1-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

