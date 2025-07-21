Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Action resumes in the Copa Sudamericana as Cerro Largo and Central Cordoba square off for a place in the knockout stages on Tuesday. Both sides settled for a share of the spoils in the first leg of their playoff clash last week, setting up an exciting winner-takes-all at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo.

Cerro Largo were guilty of a lack of cutting edge in front of goal last Tuesday as they played out a goalless draw with Central Cordoba in the first leg of their playoff clash in Argentina.

Danielo Nunez’s side have failed to taste victory in seven straight matches across all competitions, including three defeats and three draws in their last six Uruguayan top-flight games.

Cerro Largo’s last win came on May 29, when they beat Defensa y Justicia 2-1 in the Copa Sudamericana Group B finale to clinch second place in the table with seven points from six matches.

Meanwhile, Central Cordoba failed to find their feet in the Argentine Liga Professional as they played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Tucuman last weekend.

Omar De Felippe’s side have gone eight straight league matches without a win, losing five and claiming three draws, a run which has seen them plunge to 18th place in the table.

Central Cordoba will head into Tuesday’s clash looking to avoid consecutive continental heartbreaks as they suffered a group-stage exit from the Copa Libertadores after finishing third in Group C, only behind LDU Quito and Flamengo on goal difference.

Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Cerro Largo and Central Cordoba, with their first meeting coming in last week’s reverse leg when they played out a goalless draw.

Cerro Largo have failed to win 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions, losing seven and claiming four draws since early May.

Central Cordoba have won just one of their most recent six away matches, while losing three and picking up two draws since April 18.

Cerro Largo are on a run of six consecutive home games without a win, losing three and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Plaza Colonia on May 4.

Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba Prediction

With a place in the Sudamericana knockout stages on the line, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo on Tuesday.

The Argentine outfit are slight favorites due to their superior and more experienced squad, and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Cerro Largo 0-1 Central Cordoba

Cerro Largo vs Central Cordoba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Central Cordoba to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Central Cordoba’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

