Cerro Porteno vs Alianza Lima Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2024 

Cerro Porteno wlcome Alianza Lima to Estadio General Pablo Rojas for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday (April10th).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 away win over Sportivo Trinidense in the Paragauyan Primera Division over the weekend. Their goals were scored by Gabriel Aguayo, Cecilio Dominguez and Juan Iturbe, while Cesar Benitez scored a 34th-minute penalty for Trinidense.

Alianza Lima, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Carlos Mannucci 4-0 away from home. All four goals came in the second half, with Juan Freytes, Sebastian Rodriguez, Catriel Cabellos and Hernan Barcos all finding the back of the net to inspire the win.

Los Blanquiazules will turn their attention back to the continent where their opening game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Fluminense. Cerro Porteno kick-started their tournament with a 1-0 defeat away to Colo Colo.

The loss left them at the bottom of Group A on zero points. Alianza Lima are second on one point.

Cerro Porteno vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in Group 1 of the 2002 Copa Libertadores. Cerro Porteno claimed a 2-0 home win and drew 0-0 in Lima.

Cerro Porteno's victory over Trinidense ended their sequence of nine successive games to produce less than three goals.

Four of Alianza Lima's five competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Porteno's last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Alianza Lima are currently on a four-game unbeaten run (three wins).

Cerro Porteno vs Alianza Lima Prediction

Cerro Porteno lost their opening Libertadores game to Colo Colo in harrowing circumstances as they conceded deep into stoppage time. They were unlucky not to have left Chile with something and will look to make amends here.

Alianza Lima victory over the weekend would have boosted their confidence heading into this game. They are currently on a fine run of form and held group favorites Fluminense to a draw at home in their opening game.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 1-1 Alianza Lima

Cerro Porteno vs Alianza Lima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals