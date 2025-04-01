Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Cerro Porteno will entertain Bolivar at Estadio General Pablo Rojas in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Group G will open their campaign with the clash between the two sides.

Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Preview

Cerro Porteno are making their seventh appearance in this competition – their first since 2011 when they recorded their best performance as semi-finalists. They qualified for this edition as the best team of the 2024 Primera División aggregate table in the Paraguayan top flight. Cerro Porteno will be seeking early momentum in the group.

El Ciclón have won five matches, drawn three and lost three in the 2025 Paraguayan Primera División, which leaves them fourth with 18 points. The hosts are unbeaten in their last six matches and will be keen to extend their impressive streak against Bolivar. The visitors won the sides' previous two clashes home and away (2-0, 4-0).

Bolivar are one of the four teams from Bolivia participating in this edition. They are among the veterans of the Copa Libertadores, having appeared in 38 editions, with the current their 39th appearance. The visitors have participated in every edition since 2018, but are still in search of their first title in the competition.

La Academia qualified for this tournament as winners of the 2024 Clausura in the Bolivian Primera División. They opened their new season at home with a 3-1 win over Real Oruro on Saturday. Bolivar's last visit to Estadio Pablo Rojas ended in a 4-0 crushing of Cerro Porteno – their first and only away win over the hosts.

Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cerro Porteno have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Bolivar.

Cerro Porteno have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches against Bolivar.

Cerro Porteno have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Bolivar have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Cerro Porteno have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Bolivar have won four times and lost once. Form Guide: Cerro Porteno – W-D-W-W-W, Bolivar – W-W-L-W-W.

Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Prediction

Cerro Porteno have some competitive advantage as they have been playing official matches for months, unlike the visitors who are just resuming.

Bolivar will hope to replicate their previous success at Estadio General Pablo Rojas, but only if they can break Cerro Porteno's positive home trend.

Cerro Porteno are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 3-1 Bolivar

Cerro Porteno vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cerro Porteno to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cerro Porteno to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bolivar to score - Yes

