Cerro Porteno vs Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025 

Cerro Porteno and Sporting Cristal will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group stage clash on Thursday (April 24th). The game will be played at Estadio General Pablo Rojas.

The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 victory they registered over Sportivo Trinidense in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera over the weekend. Their visitors fluffed their lines when Luis De la Cruz missed a 12th-minute penalty and Porteno made them pay, with Cecilio Dominguez breaking the deadlock a minute later with practically his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

Sporting Cristal, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Alianza Atletico in the Peruvian Liga 1 Apertura. Agustin Graneros' 52nd-minute strike from the spot proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Los Cerveceros will turn their focus to the continent, where their last game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat away to Bolivar. Porteno were defeated 1-0 away to Palmeiras.

The loss left them at the foot of Group G on zero points. Porteno are third on three points.

Cerro Porteno vs Cristal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group 2 of the 2003 Copa Libertadores. Cerro Porteno claimed a 1-0 home win and drew 1-1 in Peru.

Four of Porteno's last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Cristal have lost four of their last five games (one win).

Porteno are unbeaten in their last six home games (five wins).

Four of Cristal's last six games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Cerro Porteno vs Cristal Prediction

Cerro Porteno are unbeaten in their last three games, winning each of the last two. They will be keen to keep this streak going in order to remain in the hunt for qualification to the knockout round. Their home form will be a source of confidence for their fans.

Cristal, for their part, have lost both games in the Libertadores so far, conceding three goals in both games.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 1-0 Cristal

Cerro Porteno vs Cristal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cerro Porteno to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

