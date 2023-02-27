Cerro Porteno will host Curico Unido at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday (February 28).

Cerro snatched a 1-0 away win in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores qualifying second stage. The Paraguayan side humbled Curico Unido on Tuesday (Feb. 21) through an 89th-minute strike from Patino. However, coach Facundo Sava has warned his players against complacency.

El Ciclon are unbeaten in five games, sharing the spoils with Resistencia 1-1 in their last meeting. They sit second in the Division Professional with nine points – four behind toppers Libertad. Cerro boast 43 appearances in Copa Libertadores but are yet to win the competition.

Curico, meanwhile, are on a mission to overturn their one-goal deficit from the first leg, which is likely to be an uphill battle. The visitors have suffered a dip in form recently, losing four of their last five games, three of them at home. They come into Tuesday’s clash off a 3-1 setback against Universidad de Chile.

Curi finished third in the Chilean Primera División last season to qualify for the Copa Libertadores – their maiden appearance in the competition. While pundits predict a slim probability of success, coach Damian Munoz is confident his charges can get the job done:

“We can also go there and win”.

Cerro Porteno vs Curico Unido Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cerro have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games.

Cerro have scored six goals and conceded twice in their last five games.

Cerro have won 34 domestic top-flight titles, while Curico are yet to win any.

Curico have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away games.

Cerro have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Curico have won once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Cerro Porteno – D-W-W-D-W; Curico– L-L-L-L-W.

Cerro Porteno vs Curico Unido Prediction

Fernando Fernandez, who topped the scoring charts last season with 13 goals, is now on the books of the hosts. Robert Morales, who led the team with eight goals last season, has netted twice so far this term.

Club Cerro Porteño @CCP1912oficial 🗣️ ¡El primer grito de La Fiera en el Barrio! 🏟️ 🗣️ ¡El primer grito de La Fiera en el Barrio! 🏟️ ⚽️🗣️ ¡El primer grito de La Fiera en el Barrio! 🏟️🐯 https://t.co/HwMEJDvGtc

Diego Coelho is the visitors’ main attacking threat. He was the top scorer last season with ten goals and has scored thrice this term. Cerro are favoured to win the second leg too.

Prediction: Cerro 2-1 Curico

Cerro Porteno vs Curico Unido Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cerro

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cerro to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Curico to score - Yes

