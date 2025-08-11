Cerro Porteno vs Estudiantes de La Plata Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2025

Cerro Porteno will host Estudiantes de La Plata at the General Pablo Rojas on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores last-16 tie. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their Primera Division Clausura campaign and will be looking to replicate a similar showing when they return to continental action this week.

They, however, struggled for results in the group stages of the Copa Libertadores as they won just two of six games, but ultimately advanced in an overall poor group. They were thrashed 4-0 by Bolivar in their final group game and were fortunate not to have lost by an even larger scoreline following a poor performance on the road.

Estudiantes de La Plata are also playing well in their domestic league at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Carabobo 2-0 last time out in the Libertadores, with Edwuin Cetre and Luciano Gimenez getting on the scoresheet in the first half to help the Argentine side win their group.

Cerro Porteno vs Estudiantes de La Plata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between Cerro Porteno and Estudiantes.

The two clubs last faced off in the round of 16 of the 2011 CONMEBOL Libertadores, with the hosts winning the two-legged tie on penalties following goalless draws in both legs.

Both clubs last appeared at this stage of the continental showpiece back in 2022.

Estudiantes are four-time winners of the Copa Libertadores, most recently winning the competition in 2009. Cerro Porteno, meanwhile, have never won the competition, crashing out in the semifinals on six different occasions.

Cerrro Porteno vs Estudiantes de La Plata Prediction

El Ciclon are undefeated in their last eight matches, picking up six wins in that period. They are unbeaten in their last six home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Los Pincharratas have won their last three games on the bounce after losing five of their previous six. They will likely be satisfied with a draw on Tuesday, as they aim to finish the job on home turf next week.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 1-1 Estudiantes de La Plata

Cerro Porteno vs Estudiantes de La Plata Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)

