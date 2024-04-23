Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25th 2024

Cerro Porteno will host Fluminense at the General Pablo Rojas on Thursday in another round of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group-stage campaign.

The home side are playing well at the moment and will turn their attention to continental action this week. They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chilean outfit Colo Colo in their group opener earlier in the month but bounced back in their second match as they beat Alianza Lima 1-0 via a late winner from substitute Federico Carrizo.

Cerro Porteno sit third in the group table with three points from an obtainable six. They are one point behind their midweek opponents at the top of the pile and will leapfrog them with a win on Thursday.

Fluminense have had a mixed start to their Brasileirao Serie A campaign and will hope they can find better luck in the continental showpiece on Thursday. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Alianza Lima in their first group outing before beating Colo Colo 2-1 in their second, featuring goals from Arsenal loanee Marquinhos and veteran striker German Cano.

Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Cerro and Fluminense. The visitors have won all four of their previous matchups by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1.

The two sides last faced off in the last 16 of the 2021 Copa Libertadores, with the Brazilian outfit winning the two-legged clash 3-0 on aggregate.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven games across all competitions.

Fluminense are the highest-scoring side in Group A with a goal tally of three.

The Tricolor are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Prediction

Cerro are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Fluminense's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that on Wednesday. They have struggled for results on the road of late but are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 0-1 Fluminense

Cerro Porteno vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

