Cerro Porteno vs Monagas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2025 

Cerro Porteno and Monagas square off in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores second round qualification round on Thursday at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas.

Cerro hold a comfortable lead in the tie following a 4-0 away win in the first leg in Venezuela last week. They were two goals up by the 33rd minute, thanks to goals from Chico and Angel Benitez. Monagas were reduced to 10 men shortly after and were made to pay, with Cecilio Dominguez and Wilder Viera completing the rout.

Porteno followed up their continental victory with a 2-1 defeat at Olimpia Asuncion in the Paraguayan Copa de Primera. Former Roma forward Juan Iturbe put them ahead in the 32nd minute before Derlis Gonzalez equalised six minutes later.

Rodney Redes completed the turnaround for Olimpia in the 73rd minute. Monagas, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Puerto Cabello in the Venezuelan Liga Futve. Harrison Contreras scored the winner in the 34th-minute.

The winner of this tie face Deportes Tolima or Melgar in the next round of the qualifiers.

Cerro Porteno vs Monagas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cerro Porteno were victorious in all three prior meetings between the two sides.

They were drawn in Group A of the 2018 Libertadores. Porteno claimed 3-2 and 2-0 home and away victories, respectively.

Monagas' last six games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet, with five games producing less than three goals.

Five of Porteno's seven competitive games this season have produced over 2.5 goals.

Monagas have won one of their last five games, losing four.

Cerro Porteno vs Monagas Prediction

Cerro Porteno fans would be forgiven for turning their focus to who their side would face next for a place in the Libertadores group stage. Goals tend to be scored when El Ciclón take to the field this season, with five of their last seven games witnessing goals at both ends.

Monagas, meanwhile, will have to complete one of the most spectaular remontadas in tournament history if they are to scale through. Losing three straight games doesn't suggest they could do the impossible.

Expect the hosts to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cerro 3-1 Monagas

Cerro Porteno vs Monagas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cerro to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porteno to score over 1.5 goals

