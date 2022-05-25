Cerro Porteno vs Olimpia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores group stages conclude this week and will see Cerro Porteno host Olimpia at the General Pablo Rojas on Wednesday.

Cerro Porteno have had mixed results on the continental stage this season. After picking up two wins from their first three games, they have gone winless in their two subsequent outings, most recently playing out a goalless draw against Penarol in a dull away affair last week.

The Paraguayan club sit second in the group with eight points picked up so far. They only need a draw on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stages.

Olimpia have struggled for results in the Copa Libertadores this season, picking up just one win from their five outings so far. They were beaten 2-1 by group leaders Colon de Santa Fe in their game last week, struggling to cope with their adventurous opponents for much of the game.

The away side sit third in the group table with five points from five games. They could clinch the second knockout spot if they win by at least two goals on Wednesday.

Cerro Porteno vs Olimpia Head-to-Head

This game will mark the 65th meeting between Cerro Porteno and Olimpia. The home side have won 25 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last weekend which Cerro Porteno won 4-0.

Cerro Porteno Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Olimpia Form Guide: L-W-D-L-D

Cerro Porteno vs Olimpia Team News

Cerro Porteno

The home side are set to be without the services of Alberto Espinola, Robert Morales and Sergio Diaz as the trio are all injured while Mateus Goncalves will miss out with a suspension.

Claudio Aquino picked up a knock last week and could miss out here.

Injured: Alberto Espinola, Robert Morales, Sergio Diaz

Doubtful: Claudio Aquino

Suspended: Mateus Goncalves

Olimpia

Richard Ortiz has been out of action for weeks with an injury and will remain out of the visiting squad when they play on Wednesday.

Injured: Richard Ortiz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerro Porteno vs Olimpia Predicted XI

Cerro Porteno Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean (GK); Alan Rodriguez, Juan Patino, Alexis Duarte, Carlos Rolon; Junior Noguera, Angel Cardozo Lucena, Rafael Carrascal, Alan Benitez; Marcelo Moreno, Fernando Romero

Olimpia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gaston Olveira (GK); Matteo Gamarra, Antolin Alcaraz, Luis Zarate, Sergio Otalvaro; Ivan Torres, Hugo Quintana, William Candia, Victor Salazar; Guillermo Paiva, Derlis Gonzalez

Cerro Porteno vs Olimpia Prediction

Cerro Porteno's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will now be looking to take confidence from that. They have been undefeated in their last six home games and have lost just once on home turf all year.

Meanwhile, Olimpia are on a run of back-to-back winless games which has seen them concede six goals and score just once. The hosts are in better form and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 2-0 Olimpia

