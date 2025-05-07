Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

The action continues in the Copa Libertadores as Cerro Porteno and Palmeiras go head-to-head at the Estadio La Nueva Olla on Wednesday. The Brazilian outfit, who have won their last five games against the hosts, will look to extend this dominant run and maintain their 100% record in Group G.
Cerro Porteno were left disappointed last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Olimpia after giving up a half-time lead in the Paraguayan top-flight clash.
Before that, Diego Hernán Martínez’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up three wins and two draws while scoring nine goals and conceding four in that time.
Cerro Porteno turn their sights to the Copa Libertadores, where they kicked off their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Bolivar on April 1 before picking up one point from their subsequent two matches.
Palmeiras, on the other hand, have won each of their opening three games in Group G, scoring seven goals and shipping four, to collect nine points and sit top of the table, five points and two places above Wednesday’s hosts.
This has been in keeping with their solid start to the new Brasileiro Serie A campaign, where they have picked up 16 points from the first seven games to lead the way at the top of the league standings.
Palmeiras journey to the Estadio La Nueva Olla fresh off the back of a 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama, securing their ninth victory in 10 games — with a 1-0 loss against Bahia in April being the exception.
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Palmeiras boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Cerro Porteno have managed just one win in that time, which came in August 2018, when they edged out Abel Ferreira’s men 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores round of 16.
- Palmeiras are on a run of seven consecutive away wins and are unbeaten in their last 18 games on the road since a 2-0 loss at Corinthians back in November.
- Cerro Porteno are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home matches, claiming five wins and two draws since March 12.
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Prediction
Palmeiras have flown out of the blocks in the Copa Libertadores and will head into Wednesday’s clash with sky-high confidence.
Home advantage gives Cerro Porteno a slight edge, but given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Ferreira’s men to secure all three points once again.
Prediction: Cerro Porteno 1-3 Palmeiras
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of their last seven clashes)