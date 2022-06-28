Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

In the knockouts of the 2022 Copa Libertadores this week, Cerro Porteno will host Palmeiras at the General Pablo Rojas on Wednesday night in the first leg of their last 16.

Porteno had mixed results in the group stage of the continental showpiece but benefitted from their strong start to the competition. They picked up two wins and a draw in their first three games before losing two of their next three to advance on goal difference.

They were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Fluminense and will hope for better luck this time.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar group stage run, winning all their six games. They scored the most goals in the group stage, sounding out a warning to the other teams ahead of the knockouts.

The Brazilian Serie A outfit have won the last two editions of the continental showpiece as they eye a three-peat this season.

Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Porteno and Palmeiras. The hosts have won two of those games, while Palemiras have won once. Their other three meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a group stage clash in the continental tournament in 2018, which the Paraguayan club won 1-0.

Cerro Porteno Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-D-L-W-W.

Palmeiras Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-W-W-W-W.

Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Team News

Cerro Porteno

Carlos Rolon and Fabian Franco came off injured in the last game and are major doubts for this one. Robert Morales and Sergio Diaz are injured and will miss out, while Matheus Goncalves is out with a suspension.

Injured: Robert Morales, Sergio Diaz.

Doubtful: Carlos Rolon, Fabian Franco.

Suspended: Mateus Goncalves.

Doubtful: None.

Palmeiras

The visitors have a nearly clean bill of health ahead of their midweek clash, with Jailson being the only injured player.

Injured: Jailson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Predicted XIs

Cerro Porteno (4-4-2): Jean (GK); Alan Rodriguez; Alberto Espinola, Juan Patino, Alexis Duarte, William Riveros; Claudio Aquino, Piris da Motta, Rafael Carrascal, Leonardo Rivas; Marcelo Moreno, Fernando Romero.

Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Mayke, Gustavo Gomez, Murilo, Jorge; Gabriel Menino, Ze Rafael; Breno Lopes, Gustavo Scarpa, Wesley; Rony.

Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras Prediction

Porteno's latest result ended a three-game winning streak, and they'll now look to bounce back from that this weekend. They have lost just one of their last nine home games and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Wednesday.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost just one of their last 21 across competitions and are favourites for this one. The Porco should win here.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 1-2 Palmeiras.

