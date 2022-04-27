Cerro Porteno vs Penarol prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see Cerro Porteno host Penarol at General Pablo Rojas on Thursday.

Cerro Porteno opened their Copa Libertadores campaign with a goalless draw against Olimpia earlier this month and perhaps deserved more from that game. They then faced Colon de Santa Fe in their second game, picking up a well-deserved 3-1 comeback win on home turf.

The hosts sit at the top of Group G with four points. They will be looking to build on their latest continental victory and further widen their lead at the top.

Penarol were beaten 2-1 by Colon de Santa Fe in their first game and were fortunate not to have lost by a far wider margin. However, they bounced back in their next game, beating Olympia 2-1 via goals from Juan Ramos and Federico Carrizo.

Penarol sit second in the group table with three points. They can leapfrog their midweek hosts in the table with a victory on Thursday and will be looking to do just that.

Cerro Porteno vs Penarol Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever competitive matchup between Cerro Porteno and Penarol. The two sides have only ever met in a friendly clash back in January 2016. Penarol won the game 1-0.

Cerro Porteno Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Penarol Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Cerro Porteno vs Penarol Team News

Cerro Porteno

The home side will be unable to call on Alberto Espinola, Piris da Motta, Angel Cardozo Lucena and Robert Morales this week as they are all injured. Mateus Goncalves remains out with a suspension.

Injured: Alberto Espinola, Piris da Motta, Angel Cardozo Lucena, Robert Morales

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mateus Goncalves

Penarol

Walter Gargano has been named in the squad but is a major doubt for the game as he recovers from an injury he sustained recently. Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo and Juan Ramos are all injured and will not feature for the visitors.

Injured: Valentín Rodríguez, Thiago Cardozo, Juan Ramos

Doubtful: Walter Gargano

Suspended: None

Cerro Porteno vs Penarol Predicted XI

Cerro Porteno Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean (GK); Leonardo Rivas, Juan Patino, Alexis Duarte, Carlos Rolon; Claudio Aquino, Luis Farina, Rafael Carrascal, Alan Benitez; Sergio Diaz, Fernando Romero

Penarol Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Dawson (GK); Edgar Elizalde, Hernan Menosse, Ramon Arias; Matias Aguirregaray, Federico Carrizo, Damian Musto, Pablo Ceppelini, Facundo Bonifazi; Agustin Alvarez, Ruben Bentancourt

Cerro Porteno vs Penarol Prediction

Cerro Porteno have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions and have kept six clean sheets in that period. They have lost just one home game all year and will be looking to maximize their home advantage come Thursday.

Penarol are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three times and drawing once. They have, however, won just one of their last four games on the road and we expect Cerro Porteno to win this one.

Prediction: Cerro Porteno 1-0 Penarol

