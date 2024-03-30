Ceske Budejovice vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Ceske Budejovice welcome Sparta Prague to Strelecky ostrov for a Fortuna Liga matchday 26 clash on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Karvina a fortnight ago. They took the lead through Jan Suchan in the 20th minute before Amar Memic restored parity at the half-hour mark. Alex Ivan scored the winner from the spot in the third minute of injury time.

Sparta, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Hradec Kralove. Veljko Birmancevic and Jan Kuchta scored in either half before Matej Koubek scored a late consolation strike for Hradec deep in injury time.

The win left them Sparta atop the standings, having garnered 63 points from 25 games, while Ceske are bottom of the table with 18 points.

Ceske Budejovice vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 48 times, with Sparta leading 32-6.

Their most recent meeting in October saw Sparta winning 4-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

Nine of their last 10 head-to-head games, including the last eight, have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Ceske's last six league games have produced at least three goals, with the last five seeing goals at both ends.

Fourteen of Sparta's last 15 games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ceske's last 14 competitive games have produced an average of 12 corners.

Ceske Budejovice vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Ceske are having a season to forget and are favourites to get relegated from the top flight. They are winless in seven head-to-head games - losing five - to Sparta, highlighting the scale of the task in front of them.

Sparta, meanwhile, lead the way in their quest to retain their league crown. However, they hold just a one-point advantage over arch-rivals Slavia, so they will look to get maximum points in games they are expected to win.

Expect the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ceske 1-3 Sparta

Ceske Budejovice vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 10.5 corners