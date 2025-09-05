Ceuta vs Huesca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Ceuta will host Huesca at the Estadio Alfonso Murube on Sunday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side have endured perhaps an expectedly difficult start to life in the second tier 57 years since their last appearance in the division and find themselves rock bottom in the table with no points after three matches.

Ad

They were thrashed 4-1 by Real Racing Club in their last match, finding themselves two goals down midway through the first half before a red card to Anuar later in the half all but scuppered their chances of a positive result on the road.

Huesca, on the other hand, have been bright this term as they look to secure an early advantage after narrowly missing out on the promotion playoffs last season. They beat 10-man Eibar 2-1 in their game on Monday and had looked set to be headed toward just a point before Sergi Enrich's winner in the 95th minute.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with seven points from an obtainable nine and will be looking to make it three wins on the spin this weekend.

Ceuta vs Huesca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Ceuta have conceded eight goals in the Spanish second tier this term. Only Albacete Balompie (9) have shipped more after the first three rounds.

Huesca have managed just one clean sheet in their last 10 competitive outings dating back to last season.

Caballas have scored just one goal in the Segunda Division so far this season, the joint-fewest in the competition alongside fellow new boys Cultural Leonesa.

Ad

Ceuta vs Huesca Prediction

Ceuta are on a three-game losing streak, alluding to the jump in quality in a higher division. They will, however, rely heavily on their home advantage this weekend as they look to pick up their first points in the second tier.

Oscenses, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last six league matches dating back to last season. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top on Sunday.

Ad

Prediction: Ceuta 0-1 Huesca

Ceuta vs Huesca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Huesca to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More