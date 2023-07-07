CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with Atlanta United in an important clash at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Preview

CF Montreal are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side eased past Philadelphia Union by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have an impressive recent record against CF Montreal and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's three victories.

After a run of five defeats in six matches against Atlanta United between 2017 and 2021, CF Montreal are unbeaten in their last four such matches in the MLS.

CF Montreal lost their previous game against New York City FC by a 1-0 margin and witnessed a run of eight consecutive clean sheets in the MLS come to an end.

Atlanta United are winless in their last nine matches away from home in the MLS but did win their first such game of the year by a 3-0 margin.

Thiago Almada has scored 10 of his 14 goals from outside the box - three more such goals than any other player since he joined the MLS last season.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on moving up the league table. Thiago Almada has shown steady improvement over the past year and will look to prove his mettle in this match.

CF Montreal have a few issues to address at the moment but can pack a punch on their day. Atlanta United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-2 Atlanta United

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thiago Almada to score - Yes

