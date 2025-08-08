CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Aug 08, 2025 15:38 GMT
SOCCER: FEB 22 MLS Atlanta United FC vs CF Montreal - Source: Getty
Atlanta United take on CF Montreal this weekend

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with CF Montreal in an important clash at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Atlas by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Puebla in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Atlanta United have a good recent record against CF Montreal and have won eight out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's five victories.
  • After a winless run of four matches on the trot in MLS this year, CF Montreal managed to win their previous game in the competition by a 3-1 margin against New England Revolution last month.
  • Atlanta United have won only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 4-1 margin in their previous game against Atlas in the Leagues Cup this week.
  • The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Atlanta United.
CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United have not been at their best this season but have a good squad at their disposal. Aleksei Miranchuk found the back of the net in his previous game and will look to make an impact this weekend.

CF Montreal have struggled in MLS this year and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 Atlanta United

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

About the author
Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years.

