CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as CF Montreal play host to Charlotte FC on Saturday. Marco Donadel’s Montreal are one of just three sides yet to taste victory in the league this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.
Montreal continue to struggle for results in the new MLS campaign as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field last Sunday.
Donadel’s side have now failed to win any of their seven games since the start of the season, losing five and claiming just two draws while conceding 12 goals and scoring just four.
With just two points from the first 21 available, Montreal are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings but could move into 13th place with a win this weekend.
Elsewhere, Charlotte FC turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Nashville at the Bank of America Stadium.
This came after their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Colorado Rapids on March 29, a result which saw their run of two consecutive victories come to an end. Charlotte have picked up 13 points from their seven MLS matches so far to sit fourth in the table, two points off first-placed Columbus Crew.
CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Montreal boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Charlotte have picked up one win in that time, which came back in October, when they edged out Donadel’s men 2-0 on home turf, while the spoils have been shared once.
- Montreal have won all but one of their last five MLS home games, with a penalty-shootout defeat against Atlanta United in October’s playoff clash being the exception.
- Charlotte are on a run of five consecutive away games without a win in the league, losing four and claiming one draw since a 3-0 win over DC United on October 19.
CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Prediction
Montreal have struggled in the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. However, Charlotte appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks and we fancy them to come away with the desired result here.
Prediction: CF Montreal 1-2 Charlotte FC
CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Charlotte to win
Tip 2: First to score - Charlotte (Montreal have conceded the opening goal in seven of their last eight games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six outings)