CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Columbus Crew take on CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

CF Montreal are in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled over the past year. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Crew suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this week.

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against CF Montreal and have won 14 out of the last 30 matches between the two teams. CF Montreal have managed 10 victories against Columbus Crew and will look to cut the deficit this week.

CF Montreal form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Columbus Crew form guide: L-W-D-W-D

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Team News

CF Montreal

Nathan Saliba, Lassi Lappalainen, and Kwadwo Opoku are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game. Matias Coccaro and Josef Martinez are injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Matias Coccaro, Josef Martinez

Doubtful: Nathan Saliba, Lassi Lappalainen, Raheem Edwards, Kwadwo Opoku

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew

Evan Bush is Columbus Crew's only long-term injury due to a wrist problem.

Injured: Evan Bush

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Sosa; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Lassiter; Duke, Yankov, Ibrahim

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (3-4-3): Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Yeboah, Nagbe, Morris, Zawadzki; Ramirez, Rossi, Hernandez

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have shown glimpses of their ability and will look to make their mark in this fixture. The Crew are yet to hit their stride and will need to make amends ahead of this game.

CF Montreal have struggled this season and have several issues to address this season. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 Columbus Crew