CF Montreal vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as CF Montreal and DC United lock horns at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Kevin Flanagan’s men head into the weekend on a run of seven consecutive defeats and will be desperate to stop the rot.

CF Montreal were left spitting feathers last Sunday when they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Atlanta United after conceding an 87th-minute equalizer.

Before that, Marco Donadel’s side kicked off their 2025 Leagues Cup campaign with a penalty-shootout victory over Club Leon on July 30, before suffering successive defeats against Toluca and Puebla.

Next up for Montreal is the challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in four of their last five league meetings, picking up two wins and two draws since April 2023.

Meanwhile, DC United were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 loss against New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium last Sunday.

Flanagan’s side have lost seven straight matches across all competitions, a run which saw them crash out of the US Open Cup courtesy of a 5-2 loss against Nashville in the quarter-finals on July 10.

This dire run of results has seen DC United plunge to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, with 19 points from 26 games, level on points with this weekend’s hosts.

CF Montreal vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Montreal and DC United claiming 11 wins each from their last 32 meetings.

DC United have failed to win their last 11 matches across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing 10, including seven defeats from their most recent seven outings.

Montreal have managed just one win from their last seven home games in all competitions while losing four and picking up two draws since the start of July.

DC United have failed to win nine of their most recent 10 away matches, losing eight and claiming one draw since late April.

CF Montreal vs DC United Prediction

While Montreal have struggled for consistency of late, they will be excited to go up against an out-of-sorts DC United side who have lost their last seven games.

That said, we predict Donadel’s men will make the most of their home advantage this weekend and snap their run of three back-to-back games without a win.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-0 DC United

CF Montreal vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven encounters)

