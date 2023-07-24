CF Montreal vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2023

DC United get their 2023 Leagues Cup campaign underway on Wednesday when they take on CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium.

The Black-and-Red head into the game off the back of a humbling league defeat against New England Revolution and will look to bounce back to winning ways.

CF Montreal were left spitting feathers on Sunday as they played out a 2-2 draw against Pumas UNAM after bottling a two-goal lead in the final three minutes of the game.

The game went on to penalties, where Hernán Losada’s men claimed a 4-2 victory, with Adrián Aldrete and Jorge Ruvalcaba missing from the spot for the Mexican outfit.

Prior to that, Montreal picked up a comfortable victory over Charlotte in the MLS to end their three-game losing streak and move into 10th place in the Eastern Conference table.

DC United were denied a second successive away victory last time out as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of New England Revolution.

Wayne Rooney’s side have now failed to win three of their last four games, losing twice and picking up one draw since the start of July.

The Black-and-Red, who are currently ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference, will look to find their feet on Wednesday and kickstart their Leagues Cup quest on the front foot.

CF Montreal vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, CF Montreal hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

DC United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Montreal are unbeaten in three of their last four games at the Saputo Stadium, claiming two wins and one draws since August 2021.

The Canadian outfit head into the midweek clash on a run of 10 wins in their last 12 home matches across all competitions since mid-April.

Rooney’s men have lost all but one of their last four away matches, with a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas on July 5 being the exception.

CF Montreal vs DC United Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, we anticipate another end-to-end affair at the Saputo Stadium. Montreal have been rock-solid at home this year and we fancy them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 DC United

CF Montreal vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the hosts’ last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the teams)