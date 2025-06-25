CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as CF Montreal host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday. Pat Noonan’s visitors are winless in four visits to the Saputo Stadium since May 2021.
Montreal turned in an impressive performance last time out in a 3-1 victory over Houston Dynamo at the Shell Energy Stadium. Before that, Marco Donadel’s side were on a six-game winless run across competitions, losing four, including a shock 1-0 loss to Forge in the fCanadian Championship quarter-final first leg on May 21.
Donadel will hope the win over Houston serves as a springboard for a fine run of results, as they find themselves rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference with 11 points from 18 matches.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 victory over New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium. Noonan’s men were winless in four outings, losing twice, conceding 10 times and scoring seven.
Cincinnati have 33 points from 18 MLS matches and are second in the Eastern Conference, four points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.
CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Cincinnati have six wins from their last 12 meetings with Montreal, losing four.
- Cincinnati are unbeaten in six of their most recent eight road matches, winning five, since March.
- Montreal are the only side yet to taste victory at home in the league this season and hold the worst home record among all 30 teams in the division, with three points from seven matches.
CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Prediction
The last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced a combined 40 goals, so anticipate plenty of goalmouth action. Montreal have struggled to impose themselves at home this season, so Cincinnati should come away with all three points.
Prediction: Montreal 1-3 Cincinnati
CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven encounters.)