CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as CF Montreal take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Inter Miami have been exceptional this season and are the favourites to win this game.

CF Montreal are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Forge in the Canadian Championship this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have hit their stride this season. The Herons thrashed New York Red Bulls by a comprehensive 6-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

CF Montreal have a good record against Inter Miami and have won six out of the nine matches played between the two teams. Inter Miami have managed two victories against CF Montreal and will need to make amends this weekend.

CF Montreal form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Inter Miami form guide: W-W-W-W-L

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Team News

CF Montreal

Josef Martinez's absence through injury has been a massive blow to CF Montreal's aspirations this season. Kqadwo Opuku and Joaquin Sosa are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Josef Martinez, Matias Coccaro

Doubtful: Kwadwo Opuku, Joaquin Sosa, Lassi Lappalainen

Suspended: None

Inter Miami

Federico Redondo, Diego Gomez, and Robbie Robinson are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Tomas Aviles is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Federico Redondo, Diego Gomez, Robbie Robinson, Facundo Farias

Doubtful: Jordi Alba, Ian Fray, Shanyder Borgelin

Suspended: Tomas Aviles

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Corbo; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Edwards; Duke, Toye, Lassiter

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Callender; Weigandt, Sailor, Freire, Negri; Rojas, Busquets, Gressel; Messi, Suarez, Taylor

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami are in excellent form at the moment and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been virtually unstoppable so far and will look to put on another show in this fixture.

CF Montreal are up against one of the most lethal attacking lineups in the competition and will need to put up a robust front on Saturday. Inter Miami are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-5 Inter Miami