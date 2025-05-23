CF Montreal vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Still reeling from their Canadian Championship defeat, CF Montreal return to action in MLS when they play host to Los Angeles FC at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. The Black and Gold head into the weekend without a win in their last six away matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this poor run.

Montreal’s Canadian Championship quest suffered a blow on Wednesday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Hamilton Stadium.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the league, where Marco Donadel's men have won just one game this season while losing nine and claiming four draws so far.

Montreal have picked up seven points from their 14 MLS matches to sit rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings, four points adrift of 14th-placed Atlanta United.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC were left red-faced last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by rock-bottom LA Galaxy after conceding an 87th-minute equaliser at the Dignity Health Tennis Center.

However, with that result, Steven Cherundolo’s men are unbeaten in seven back-to-back games, picking up three wins and four draws since a 3-1 loss against Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 10.

Los Angeles have picked up 22 points from their 14 league matches so far to sit fifth in the Western Conference table, six points behind first-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

CF Montreal vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Montreal and Los Angeles FC, with the Black and Gold picking up two wins from their two previous encounters.

Montreal have failed to win four of their last five games across all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw since the first week of May.

Los Angeles FC are on a run of six back-to-back away matches without a win, losing three and picking up three draws since March’s 2-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City.

Montreal are one of just two MLS teams yet to taste victory at home this season, losing three and claiming two draws from their five matches so far.

CF Montreal vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Montreal find themselves rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. However, Los Angeles have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and we are backing them to come away with all three points unscathed.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-3 Los Angeles FC

CF Montreal vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Los Angeles’ last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the visitors’ last eight outings)

