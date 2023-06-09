CF Montreal vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with Minnesota United in an important clash at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

CF Montreal vs Minnesota United Preview

CF Montreal are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

CF Montreal vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a good recent record against CF Montreal and have won 10 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's four victories.

Minnesota United have won their last three matches against CF Montreal in the MLS and have scored an impressive eight goals in these matches.

CF Montreal have won seven of their last eight matches in the MLS and have won their last four games in a row, keeping clean sheets in all these matches.

After winning their first three matches away from home in the MLS, Minnesota United have won five of their last six such games in the competition.

CF Montreal have fallen behind at half-time on a total of eight occasions in the MLS so far this season - the joint-most for any team in the competition.

CF Montreal vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have been dominant against CF Montreal in the recent past but will need to be wary of an end to their streak. The away side has a good squad at their disposal and cannot afford to underestimate the Canadian side this weekend.

CF Montreal have shown signs of improvement this season but have been plagued by a series of defensive errors in recent weeks. Minnesota United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-2 Minnesota United

CF Montreal vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joseph Rosales to score - Yes

