CF Montreal vs Nashville prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures, as CF Montreal and Nashville square off at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday (May 25). While the Boys in Gold appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks, the hosts head into the weekend on a run of three defeats.

Montreal suffered a quarterfinal exit from the Canadian Championship on Wednesday, as they fell to a shock 2-1 loss to Canadian Premier League side Forge FC at home.

Laurent Courtois’ men have lost four games on the spin and are winless in eight games across competitions since a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on April 14. With 12 points from 13 games, Montreal are 13th in the Eastern Conference, three points and two places below Nashville.

The visitors were denied consecutive wins for the first time this season last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atlanta United at Geodis Park. With that result, Rumbani Munthali’s men have gone unbeaten in four home games, winning two, since a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union in April.

CF Montreal vs Nashville Head-to-Head

Nashville holds the upper hand in the fixture, having won six of their last nine meetings. Montreal have picked up one win in that period.

CF Montreal Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Nashville Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

CF Montreal vs Nashville Team News

CF Montreal

Montreal will have to cope without a host of key players, as they continue their spells on the injury table.

Injured: Mason Toye, Lassi Lappalainen, Ousman Jabang, Raheem Edwards, Nathan-Dylan Saliba, Josef Martinez, Matias Coccaro, Kwadwo Opoku

Suspended: None

Nashville

Dru Yearwood, Randall Leal and Lukas MacNaughton have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Dru Yearwood, Randall Leal, Lukas MacNaughton

Suspended: None

CF Montreal vs Nashville Predicted XIs

CF Montreal (3-4-3): Jonathan Sirois; George Campbell, Joel Waterman, Fernando Alvarez; Ruan, Samuel Piette, Mathieu Choiniere, Ariel Lassiter; Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Bryce Duke, Sunusi Ibrahim

Nashville (4-4-2): Joe Willis; Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman, Jack Maher, Daniel Lovitz; Tyler Boyd, Anibal Godoy, Sean Davis, Jacob Shaffelburg; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge

CF Montreal vs Nashville Prediction

Montreal and Nashville have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves separated by just three points at the bottom end of the table. Expect both sides to cancel out each other and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Montreal 1-1 Nashville