CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as CF Montreal take on an impressive Nashville SC side in an important encounter at the Saputo Stadium on Wednesday.

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past St. Louis City by a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The hosts thrashed Minnesota United by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have an excellent record against CF Montreal and have won four out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other two matches ending in draws.

Nashville SC have won each of their last three matches against CF Montreal in all competitions and won their previous meeting in March this year by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline.

CF Montreal have won their last five matches at home in the MLS and have managed to keep clean sheets in each of these games.

Nashville SC are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions and have managed to set a club record in this regard.

Hany Mukhtar has scored an impressive 10 goals in the MLS since the start of May - more than a total of 13 teams in the competition during this period.

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC have been in excellent form so far this season and could potentially win a trophy this season. Hany Mukhtar is in the form of his life at the moment and will look to make an impact in this fixture.

CF Montreal have a poor historical record against Nashville SC but have managed to step up to the plate in their own backyard this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 Nashville SC

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nashville SC to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes