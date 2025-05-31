The action continues in MLS as CF Montreal and New England Revolution lock horns at the Saputo on Saturday. Marco Donadel’s Montreal are winless at home in the league since October.

Montreal were left empty-handed on Thursday, as they fell to a 4-2 defeat to Inter Miami in a vintage Lionel Messi display at the Allianz Stadium. Donadel’s side have gone five games without a win across competitions, losing three, since a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on May 11.

Montreal have won one of 16 matches, losing 10, to collect eight points and sit rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, New England were involved in a fourth consecutive share of the spoils in the league time following a 1-1 draw with DC United after conceding a 91st-minute equaliser.

Caleb Porter’s men have gone eight games without defeat, winning four, since a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati on April 6.

New England have 20 points from 14 matches to sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, two points behind ninth-placed Charlotte FC, albeit with two games in hand.

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England have 17 wins from their last 34 meetings with Montreal, losing 13.

New England are on a run of seven away games without defeat, winning four, since a 1-0 loss at Cincinnati in April.

Montreal are winless in seven MLS home games, losing four, since a 2-0 victory over New York City FC in October.

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution Prediction

Montreal have endured an awful start to the new MLS season and will look to begin their surge from the bottom of the points table this weekend. However, New England have proved tough to crack off late and should secure all three points, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Montreal Impact 1-2 New England

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 clashes.)

