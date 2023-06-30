CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with New York City FC in an important clash at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent recent record against CF Montreal and have won 10 out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's two victories.

New York City FC have won five of their last eight matches away from home against CF Montreal in the MLS since 2015 and are the joint-most successful visiting team in Montreal in the competition during this period.

CF Montreal have won their last six matches at home in the MLS and have kept clean sheets in all these games - the longest such run in the history of the MLS.

New York City FC are winless in their last 11 matches in the MLS - the longest such run in the history of the club.

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction

CF Montreal are in the midst of a purple patch and have been in stellar form at home in the MLS. The Canadian outfit have struggled against New York City FC in the past and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York City FC have endured a shocking slump in recent weeks and will need a miracle to turn their campaign around. CF Montreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-0 New York City FC

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: CF Montreal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Toye to score - Yes

